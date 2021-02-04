UrduPoint.com
Thu 04th February 2021

US, Israel Start Juniper Falcon Drill at Various Locations in Israel, Germany - EUCOM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The United States and Israel have kicked off biennial joint air defense drills dubbed Juniper Falcon at several locations in Israel and Germany, US European Command said on Thursday.

"In accordance with long-standing bilateral agreements, US European Command (USEUCOM) and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have begun Exercise Juniper Falcon 2021 (JF21) at various locations in both Israel and Germany," the command said.

This year's joint exercises will likely be the last between Israel and EUCOM, as the Pentagon late last year announced that it would shift operations involving the Jewish state from its European headquarters to its Central Command (CENTCOM) following a series of US-brokered peace accords between the country and Arab states.

The exercise is designed to boost interoperability between the two countries' militaries and ensure the forces of both nations are prepared to respond to any contingency, specifically those involving ballistic missile defense or crisis response.

"Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, both the US and Israel are focused on building readiness in support of the United States' ironclad commitment to assist in the defense of Israel and are collaborating virtually to meet mutual training objectives," EUCOM said.

The Abraham Accords establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and the UAE and Bahrain and Israel were signed in Washington last September. Morocco and Sudan later followed suit, inking similar agreements with Israel. The rapprochement was met with harsh criticism in Palestine.

