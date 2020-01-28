US, Israel to Create Committee to Implement Middle East Peace Plan - Trump

The United States and Israel will create a joint committee to implement the US Middle East peace plan, President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Tuesday

"We will form a joint committee with Israel to convert the conceptual map into a more detailed and calibrated rendering so that recognition can be immediately achieved," Trump said.