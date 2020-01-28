UrduPoint.com
US, Israel To Create Committee To Implement Middle East Peace Plan - Trump

The United States and Israel will create a joint committee to implement the US Middle East peace plan, President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The United States and Israel will create a joint committee to implement the US middle East peace plan, President Donald Trump said during a press conference on Tuesday.

"We will form a joint committee with Israel to convert the conceptual map into a more detailed and calibrated rendering so that recognition can be immediately achieved," Trump said.

