US, Israel to Enhance Cooperation to Prevent Iran From Getting Nuclear Arms - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The United States and Israel intend to enhance security cooperation and make joint efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, the White House said in a press release.

On Monday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, and a senior Israeli interagency delegation in Washington for a meeting of the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group.

"The officials reviewed with significant concern advances in Iran's nuclear program, and affirmed their mutual objective of further enhancing the longstanding security partnership between Israel and the United States. In this regard, officials pledged to enhance coordination on measures to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and to further deter Iran's hostile regional activities," the statement released following the meeting read.

In February, Bloomberg reported, citing senior diplomatic sources, that international atomic monitors in Iran found uranium enriched to 84% of purity, which is the highest level detected by inspectors in the country so far and considered almost enough for the production of nuclear weapons.

Iranian officials have rejected the report, saying that it "distorts the reality."

In late January, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi said that Iran had failed to provide the IAEA with explanations on many aspects, as well as violated agreements under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) since the country now had enough enriched uranium to create "several nuclear weapons."

The JCPOA, which was negotiated between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council as well as Germany and the European Union in 2015, limited the country's uranium-enrichment level to just 3.67%. In 2018, the US unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA, saying that Iran had violated the deal by developing nuclear weapons in secret. In response, Iran suspended parts of its own obligations under the deal, demanding the US lift sanctions.

In December 2021, talks on the revival of the JCPOA resumed. However, progress on the deal was frozen by September 2022 amid a series of mass protests in Iran, for which Tehran has blamed the US and other Western countries.