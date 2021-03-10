US, Israel to Hold Joint Strategic Talks on March 11 - White House

UrduPoint.com
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) Top security officials from the United States and Israel will hold a joint strategic dialogue later this week, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne said on Wednesday.

"On March 11, the United States and Israel will hold the first virtual US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group meeting, led by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat," Horne said in a statement.

Both parties will discuss regional issues, she added.

"This meeting is part of the broader ongoing dialogue between the United States and Israel on the full range of issues of importance to the bilateral relationship, building on longstanding dialogues between our two nations under previous administrations," Horne said.

