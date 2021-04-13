UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Israel To Hold National Security Dialogue On Tuesday - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

US, Israel to Hold National Security Dialogue on Tuesday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The United States and Israel will hold virtual talks on national security on April 13, Axios reported on Monday citing Israeli officials.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben Shabbat will lead two teams of senior officials form different security and intelligence agencies from both countries two days after an explosion at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility, the report added.

Tehran blamed the explosion on Israel while Washington denied involvement in the incident.

The new round of US-Israeli discussions will include such topics as Iran's regional activities, particularly in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, the report said. International talks on the nuclear deal with Iran in Vienna also will be on the agenda, the report added.

Related Topics

Syria Israel Iran Washington Nuclear Yemen Iraq Vienna Lead United States Lebanon April From

Recent Stories

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

53 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

56 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

56 minutes ago

Stolen assets of developing countries must be retu ..

1 hour ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates President, VP, ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moha ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.