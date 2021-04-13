US, Israel to Hold National Security Dialogue on Tuesday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The United States and Israel will hold virtual talks on national security on April 13, Axios reported on Monday citing Israeli officials.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben Shabbat will lead two teams of senior officials form different security and intelligence agencies from both countries two days after an explosion at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility, the report added.

Tehran blamed the explosion on Israel while Washington denied involvement in the incident.

The new round of US-Israeli discussions will include such topics as Iran's regional activities, particularly in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, the report said. International talks on the nuclear deal with Iran in Vienna also will be on the agenda, the report added.