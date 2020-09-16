US, Israel, UAE, Bahrain Sign Abraham Accords at White House

The United States, Israel, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain on Tuesday signed the Abraham Accords at the White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The United States, Israel, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain on Tuesday signed the Abraham Accords at the White House.

President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullah bin Zayed al Nahyan, and Bahrain Foreign Affairs Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al Zayani signed the accords during a ceremony at the White House.