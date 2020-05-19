UrduPoint.com
US, Israel Using COVID-19 Pandemic To Annex West Bank Territories - Palestinian Ambassador

Israel, supported by the US administration, is trying to implement plans to annex parts of the West Bank by taking advantage of the difficult epidemiological situation amid the coronavirus pandemic, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Monday during an online press conference on Quds (Jerusalem) Day, observed annually on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Israel, supported by the US administration, is trying to implement plans to annex parts of the West Bank by taking advantage of the difficult epidemiological situation amid the coronavirus pandemic, Palestinian Ambassador to Moscow Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on Monday during an online press conference on Quds (Jerusalem) Day, observed annually on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

"The Israelis and the Americans are trying to use the difficult epidemiological situation to realize their occupation plans, to occupy all of Jerusalem and deprive Jerusalem of its Arab character. A new Israeli government has already announced its intentions to annex 5,600 square kilometers [2,160 square miles] of the West Bank and now, under the cover of the coronavirus, they are making every effort to realize their plans. We must speak now, this is a turning point," the ambassador stated.

According to the diplomat, the Palestinian leadership is fully determined to continue its struggle for the rights of the Palestinian people demanding that Israel adheres to the international agreements reached earlier.

On April 20, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main political rival, Benny Gantz, signed an agreement to form a unity government. According to the deal, Israel can begin the process of annexation based on the peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. Netanyahu has long been known as a vocal proponent of such measures.

Trump's deal calls for creating a demilitarized Palestinian state, with Israel retaining control over the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital. The plan provoked strong reactions among all sides and kickstarted another round of conversations on how best to settle the long-standing dispute.

