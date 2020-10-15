US, Israeli Air Forces Conduct Joint F-35 Exercise - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The US and Israeli air forces conducted a joint exercise this week involving F-35 fighter jets targeting both air and surface threats, the US Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"US Air Forces Central and the Israeli Air Force conducted exercise Enduring Lightning III... in the skies over Israel," the release said.

"Both US and Israeli F-35s faced exercise surface and air adversaries with the goal of achieving an objective at a simulated target area."

The Israeli Air Force's 116th Squadron trained alongside the US Air Expeditionary Wing's 421 Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, which also operates the F-35. Israel's 115th Squadron provided a simulated enemy force with F-16 aircraft, the release added.

Monday's drill marked the third joint exercise between the two countries involving the F-35 Lightning, according to the release.