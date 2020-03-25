(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) Joint US-Israeli air forces drills involving F-35 fighter jets, which were to be held from March 24-26 in southern Israel, are delayed at Washington's request, the press service of Israeli defense forces (IDF) said on Wednesday.

"The international military exercises of the Israeli and US air forces in southern Israel, which were supposed to start yesterday, were delayed at the request of the US armed forces and will be postponed to a later date in order to complete the necessary coordination efforts," the press service said in a statement.

The IDF issued special permission for these exercises to be held despite a general ban on international drills in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Coordination between the US and Israeli military was to be carried out without personal contacts via video conferences.