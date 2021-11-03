UrduPoint.com

US, Israeli Defense Chiefs Discuss Coordinating Efforts To Address Iran's Nuclear Program

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 04:00 AM

US, Israeli Defense Chiefs Discuss Coordinating Efforts to Address Iran's Nuclear Program

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Israeli Defense Minister Benjamin Gantz said he had a telephone call with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to coordinate on efforts to address Iran's progress with its nuclear program.

"I had an important discussion with my friend and partner Austin about US-Israel coordination vis-a-vis Iranian regional entrenchment and its nuclear aspirations," Gantz said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Gantz added he and Austin agreed to meet soon for further talks on strategic issues and military cooperation.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a separate press statement that Austin reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperate to address security challenges in the middle East.

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said Tehran will announce the date of resuming the Vienna-hosted talks this week after consulting all parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), primarily China.

The Biden administration said it may be possible to quickly reach a deal to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement.

