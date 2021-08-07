UrduPoint.com

US, Israeli Defense Chiefs Discuss Mercer Incident, Iran's Drone Use - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli Minister of Defense Benny Gantz discussed Iran's alleged use of drones in the middle East and the incident with the Mercer Street marine vessel, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a readout on Friday.

"Secretary Austin and Minister Gantz expressed concern about Iran's proliferation and employment of one-way attack UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] across the region and committed to continue cooperating closely on regional security," Kirby said. "They agreed to work together alongside allies and partners in condemning Iran's aggression that undermines freedom of navigation, and they exchanged views on next steps.

Late last month, the Zodiac Maritime operator, owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, said that its Mercer Street tanker was attacked in the Gulf of Oman. On August 1, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett claimed there was evidence of Iran's involvement in the attack. The UK, as well as the United States, also claimed that Iran was responsible for the attack involving one or more drones.

Tehran has dismissed the allegations as groundless.

