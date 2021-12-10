UrduPoint.com

US, Israeli Defense Ministers Discuss Nuclear Threat From Iran, Military Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The Israeli Defense Minister and the US Defense Secretary met in Washington on Thursday and discussed the Iranian nuclear threat, as well as the need for greater cooperation to stop and counter Tehran's aggression, Benny Gantz said.

"We reviewed shared strategic challenges with an emphasis on the Iranian nuclear threat and the need to deepen our dialogue and cooperation, including on topics of military readiness to stop and face Iran's regional aggression," Gantz said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli and US officials were reported to discuss plans of military drills to prepare for the possible attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, in case diplomatic tools do not work with Tehran. However, a Pentagon spokeswoman, Jessica McNulty, told Sputnik that the US and Israel regularly hold joint drills in the region and the agency has "nothing to add" to the reports.

Gantz added that the officials also touched upon the work on Israel's strategic Qualitative Military Edge and other means to protect the country from "emerging threats."

On Wednesday, US Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby said that Austin and Gantz were going to discuss Iran's nuclear provocations and destabilizing actions during the meeting.

 In May 2018, the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) aimed at scaling back Iran's nuclear program and signed by the US, China, France, Russia, the UK, Germany and the EU, and enacted hardline policies against Iran. The latter largely abandoned its own obligations under the accord too. However, in October, Tehran and Washington affirmed their readiness to restore the talks on the resumption of the JCPOA as soon as possible.

