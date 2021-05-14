US, Israeli Defense Officials Discuss Gaza Rocket Attacks Against Israel - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl and his Israeli counterpart Zohar Palti discussed the recent rocket attacks from Gaza as well as the United States' support for Israel to defend itself, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"This morning the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin Kahl met with Israeli Minister of Defense Director of Policy and Political Military Affairs Zohar Palti here at the Pentagon," Kirby said during a press briefing. "The two leaders discussed the US-Israel defense partnership and opportunities for strengthening our bilateral cooperation. They also discussed, of course, the rocket attacks emanating from Gaza."

Kahl condemned the rocket attacks and underscored the United States' support for Israel's right to defend itself, Kirby said. Kahl and Palti agreed to maintain close discussions on the current unrest and to work together to strengthen regional security, Kirby added.

Moreover, Kirby said Israel has not asked the United States for additional support in light of the recent rocket attacks from Gaza.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said that the army was preparing for a ground operation in Gaza, but no orders to begin have yet been given.

The largest confrontation in recent years at the Gaza border began on Monday evening. Palestinian militants have since launched over 1,600 rockets from Gaza toward Israel, leaving six Israeli civilians and one serviceman dead. Israel has fired retaliatory strikes against Gaza. The enclave's health ministry put the death toll among Palestinians at 83.

The violence was sparked by multiple days of clashes in East Jerusalem and an Israeli court's decision to side with Jewish settlers requesting the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the disputed city.