US-Israeli Delegation Lands In Abu Dhabi On Historic Flight

Tue 01st September 2020

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ):A US-Israeli delegation led by White House advisor Jared Kushner arrived Monday in Abu Dhabi, on the historic first commercial flight from Tel Aviv to mark the normalisation of ties between the Jewish state and the UAE.

The word "peace" was written in Arabic, English and Hebrew on the cockpit of the El Al flight that landed in the Emirates capital, where US flags flew alongside the Star of David banner.

The landmark direct flight by Israel's national carrier, numbered LY971 in a nod to the UAE's international dialling code, is due to return on Tuesday with the number 972, matching Israel's dialling code.

"While this is a historic flight, we hope that it will start an even more historic journey in the Middle East and beyond," Kushner, a key architect of Trump's Middle East policy, said before boarding.

"The future does not have to be predetermined by the past. This is a very hopeful time."

