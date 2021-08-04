UrduPoint.com

US, Israeli Officials Discuss Concerns Over Gulf Of Oman Tanker Attack - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 04:00 AM

US, Israeli Officials Discuss Concerns Over Gulf of Oman Tanker Attack - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed a shared concern about the recent attack on the oil tanker MV Mercer Street during a meeting with Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata and Senior Foreign Policy Adviser Shimrit Meir, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"They also discussed concerns regarding the attack on the Mercer Street vessel. Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized the strong partnership between the United States and Israel, US support for the normalization agreements between Israel and countries in the Arab and Muslim world, as well as the US government's unwavering support for Israel's security," Price said on Tuesday.

MV Mercer Street, a Japanese-owned vessel with alleged links to an Israeli billionaire, was attacked off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea last Thursday.

The attack resulted in the deaths of two crew members, one from Romania and the other from the UK.

Several countries including the US and UK have attributed responsibility for the attack to Iran, although Tehran denies any involvement. Both the EU and NATO have both condemned the attack, and the UN has called upon countries to avoid taking any actions that may escalate the situation.

In addition to discussing the Mercer Street attack, Sherman and the Israeli officials talked about the strategic challenges posed by Iran, advancing Palestinian freedom and security, and the US-Israel bilateral relationship more generally.

Related Topics

Attack NATO World United Nations Israel Iran Oman Oil Tehran Price Sherman United Kingdom Romania United States May Muslim From Government Arab

Recent Stories

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

4 hours ago
 Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

4 hours ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

5 hours ago
 UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Af ..

UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Afghanistan's Herat - Statement

4 hours ago
 Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: Pr ..

Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: President

4 hours ago
 Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams ..

Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams, dressed as woman

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.