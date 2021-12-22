US, Israeli Security Officials Meet in Jerusalem to Discuss Iranian 'Threat' - White House

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart discussed a "threat" posed by Iran as their delegations gathered for a meeting of the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group in Jerusalem on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart discussed a "threat" posed by Iran as their delegations gathered for a meeting of the US-Israel Strategic Consultative Group in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

"The delegations discussed the need to confront all aspects of the threat posed by Iran, including its nuclear program, destabilizing activities in the region, and support for terrorist proxy groups. They agreed that Iran's rapidly advancing nuclear program poses a grave threat to the region and to international peace and security," the sides said in a joint statement.