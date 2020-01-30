UrduPoint.com
US-Israeli Woman Freed By Russia After Putin Pardon: Prison Service

Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:16 PM

US-Israeli woman freed by Russia after Putin pardon: prison service

Russia's prison service said Thursday that a US-Israeli woman jailed for drug trafficking has been freed from prison after President Vladimir Putin pardoned her

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Russia's prison service said Thursday that a US-Israeli woman jailed for drug trafficking has been freed from prison after President Vladimir Putin pardoned her.

"Due to the presidential decree on pardoning, Naama Issachar has been freed from prison," the prison service said in a statement.

