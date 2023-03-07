US Israelis Outside US Embassy Calling on Washington to Protest Judicial Reform - Reports

People with dual American-Israeli citizenship have gathered in front of the US Embassy in Tel Aviv on Tuesday to call on Washington to oppose Israel's controversial judicial reform, Israeli media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) People with dual American-Israeli citizenship have gathered in front of the US Embassy in Tel Aviv on Tuesday to call on Washington to oppose Israel's controversial judicial reform, Israeli media reported.

Protesters waved US and Israeli flags, chanting "This is not what democracy looks like," and called on US President Joe Biden to provide help. They also held up banners that read "Democracy now" and "Israel will not become the Taliban," The Jerusalem Post reported.

The demonstrators unfurled a massive copy of Israel's Declaration of Independence in front of the diplomatic building, covering a large section of road, the report read. The text of the document has become a slogan for the protests against reform in recent months.

"Standing against this government's policy is not standing against Israel, but standing with Israel ... it is already clear that if the coup goes through, the friendship between the countries will be damaged, it must not be allowed to happen," Keren Mor, one of the protest organizers, was quoted as saying by The Jerusalem Post.

In late January, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the Israeli authorities to reach a consensus on judicial reform that would take into account the opinion of the people, thereby supporting the principles of democracy.

In February, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides called for a slowdown in the process, prompting a lot of criticism from the Israeli government, which accused the diplomat of meddling in internal affairs.

Despite widespread protests sweeping the country in the past weeks, the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on March 1 approved the second part of the reform.

In January, Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin rolled out a legal reform package that would limit the authority of the Supreme Court by giving the cabinet control over the selection of new judges, as well as allowing the Knesset to override the court's rulings with an absolute majority. In mid-February, the Israeli parliament approved the first part of the legislation. The reform's opponents argue it will undermine democracy in Israel and put the country on the verge of a social and constitutional crisis.

The current Israeli judicial system has been in place since the establishment of the state in 1948. In accordance with this system, the Supreme Court provides constitutional oversight, since Israel does not have a constitution and a constitutional court. Government decisions are largely controlled by the Supreme Court, which can overrule them if necessary.