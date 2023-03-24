US Issued in December New Restrictions on Movement for Russian Employees in UN - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The United States issued in December new restrictions on the movement of diplomats from the Russian mission to the United Nations, Russian diplomat Sergei Leonidchenko said on Thursday.

"As you know, in December last year, contrary to the position of this Committee in its recommendations 'strongly urging the host country to lift all remaining restrictions on movement' and in violation of applicable diplomatic law, the United States imposed new restrictions on the freedom of movement of the staff of the permanent mission and employees at the UN Secretariat from among Russian citizens," Leonidchenko said in a statement.