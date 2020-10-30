US Issues $91Mln Contract for Lightweight, Jam Resistant Radars - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The US military ordered an additional batch of small and lightweight radar receivers designed to protect rotary and fixed wing aircraft from modern radio frequency threats such as radar-guided missiles and anti-aircraft artillery, Northrop Grumman said in a press release on Thursday.

"As the radio frequency threat grows worldwide, the protection the AN/APR-39D(V)2 provides has become essential for our warfighters and international partners," Northrop Grumman Vice President Ryan Tintner said in the release.

Northrop Grumman explained that the AN/APR-39D(V)2 units produced under the $91 million contract are planned for integration on the AH-1Z Viper twin-engine attack helicopter, AH-64E Apache attack helicopter, the ARL-E fixed wing reconnaissance aircraft, MV-22 Osprey, UH-1Y utility helicopter and CH-53E/K King Stallion heavy-lift cargo helicopter.

The radar receivers maximize survivability in a contested radio frequency environment, with interactive management of all onboard sensors and countermeasures, according to Northrop Grumman.