US Issues Advisory On North Korea Cyber Threats - Homeland Security Department

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:04 PM

US Issues Advisory on North Korea Cyber Threats - Homeland Security Department

The United States has issued an advisory on cyber threats from North Korea, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The United States has issued an advisory on cyber threats from North Korea, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"On April 15, the US Departments of State, Homeland Security, and Treasury, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued an advisory to raise the awareness of the cyber threat posed by North Korea," the statement said.

"The advisory highlights North Korea's malicious cyber activities around the world, identifies US government resources that provide technical and threat information, and includes recommended measures to counter the cyber threat."

