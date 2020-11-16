UrduPoint.com
US Issues Call For Nominations On Oil, Gas Lease Sale In Arctic Refuge - Federal Register

US Issues Call for Nominations on Oil, Gas Lease Sale in Arctic Refuge - Federal Register

The Bureau of Land Management has issued a formal call for nominations and comments on lease tracts for the upcoming oil and gas lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the US Department of the Interior said in a document released by the Federal Register on Monday

"The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Alaska State Office is issuing a call for nominations and comments on the lease tracts considered for the upcoming Coastal Plain (CP) Oil and Gas Lease Sale," the document said.

The publication of a call for nominations and comments is a key step the Trump administration has planned to take to complete the lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in the state of Alaska.

"BLM considers nominations of specific tracts to be proprietary and therefore BLM will not release information that identifies any particular nomination or any particular submitting party, so as not to compromise the competitive position of any participants in the process of indicating interest," the document said.

Drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge was banned under previous administrations, but Republicans removed the ban by passing special legislation in 2017. The Democrats generally oppose oil and gas exploration in the region.

Release of the call for nominations opens a 60-day period before any sales could start.

