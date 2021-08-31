- Home
- US Issues 'Corrected' Travel Advisory for Canada Saying Reconsider Travel - State Dept.
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 09:07 PM
The United States has revised its travel advisory for Canada to Level 3, warning Americans to reconsider traveling to its northern neighbor, the US State Department said on Tuesday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The United States has revised its travel advisory for Canada to Level 3, warning Americans to reconsider traveling to its northern neighbor, the US State Department said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the State Department raised its travel alert for Canada due to the spread of the novel coronavirus to "Level 4 - Do Not Travel," urging American citizens not to travel to the country.