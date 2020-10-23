UrduPoint.com
US Issues Counterterrorism-Related Sanctions Against 2 Hezbollah Officials - Treasury

Fri 23rd October 2020 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The United States has issued counterterrorism-related sanctions against two Hezbollah officials, the US Treasury Department said in a press release.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned two members of Hizballah's Central Council," the release said on Thursday.

"The Central Council is responsible for identifying and electing the group's highest decision-making body, the Shura Council, which formulates policy and asserts control over all aspects of Hizballah's activities, including its military activities."

The two designated Hezbollah officials are Nabil Qaouk (Qaouk) and Hassan al-Baghdadi, the release said.

