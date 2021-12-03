US Issues Cybersecurity Directives for Surface Transport Operators - Homeland Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The Biden administration has issued two new security directives to boost cybersecurity for surface transportation systems across the United States, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release.

"DHS's Transportation Security Administration (TSA) today announced two new Security Directives and additional guidance for voluntary measures to strengthen cybersecurity across the transportation sector in response to the ongoing cybersecurity threat to surface transportation systems," the release said on Thursday.

The new directives target higher-risk freight railroads, passenger rail and rail transit. They require owners and operators to designate a cybersecurity coordinator and to report cybersecurity incidents to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) within 24 hours, the release said.

"These new cybersecurity requirements and recommendations will help keep the traveling public safe and protect our critical infrastructure from evolving threats. DHS will continue working with our partners ... to increase the resilience of our critical infrastructure nationwide," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

