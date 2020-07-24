UrduPoint.com
US Issues Emergency Airworthiness Directive For Boeing 737 NGs, Classics In Storage - FAA

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 06:47 PM

The US Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines to carry out additional inspections on any Boeing 737 NG and Classic aircraft kept in storage for more than a week after receiving four reports of engine shutdowns, an emergency Airworthiness Directive (AD) said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The US Federal Aviation Administration has ordered airlines to carry out additional inspections on any Boeing 737 NG and Classic aircraft kept in storage for more than a week after receiving four reports of engine shutdowns, an emergency Airworthiness Directive (AD) said on Friday.

"This emergency AD was prompted by four recent reports of single-engine shutdowns due to engine bleed air 5th stage check valves being stuck open," the FAA said in the directive, which applies to any airplane that has not been operated for 7 or more consecutive days.

The directive covers Boeing Company models 737-300, -400, -500, -600, -700, -700C, -800, -900, and -900ER series airplanes.

More Stories From World

