US Issues Emergency Fuel Waiver for Areas Hit By Colonial Pipeline Shutdown - EPA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United States has issued an emergency fuel waiver to help eliminate shortages in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia in the wake of the attack on the Colonial Pipeline, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said in a letter addressed to local officials on Tuesday.

"By this letter the US Environmental Protection Agency is issuing a waiver under the Clean Air Act (CAA) to address the fuel supply emergency caused by a cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline's computer networks that led to the Pipeline's shutdown," the letter said. "This pipeline shutdown and related impacts on petroleum pipeline operations affect the petroleum distribution system in your affected States and the District of Columbia."

The waiver is effective immediately and will continue through May 18, the EPA said.