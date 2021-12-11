UrduPoint.com

US Issues General License To Allow Personal Remittances To Afghanistan - Treasury

The US government issued a general license to allow individuals to send personal remittances to Afghanistan, the Treasury Department said in a notice on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) The US government issued a general license to allow individuals to send personal remittances to Afghanistan, the Treasury Department said in a notice on Friday.

"Except as provided in paragraph (c) of this general license, all transactions involving the Taliban or the Haqqani Network, or any entity in which the Taliban or the Haqqani Network owns, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, a 50 percent or greater interest, prohibited by the Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations .

.. that are ordinarily incident and necessary to the transfer of noncommercial, personal remittances to Afghanistan, including through Afghan depository institutions, are authorized," the notice said.

The waiver does not apply to charitable donations of funds used to support business operations in Afghanistan, the notice also said.

