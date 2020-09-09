UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 07:46 PM

US Issues Level 3 Travel Advisory for Mexico, Pakistan Over COVID-19 Concerns - State Dept

The United States has altered its travel advisory for Mexico, Pakistan and other countries and is urging citizens to reconsider going there over mounting COVID-19 concerns, the US State Department announced in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The United States has altered its travel advisory for Mexico, Pakistan and other countries and is urging citizens to reconsider going there over mounting COVID-19 concerns, the US State Department announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"We continue to monitor health and safety conditions around the world, working with the CDC and other agencies, as conditions evolve," the release said. "This week, the following Travel Advisories have been assessed and updated to a Level 3 - Reconsider Travel: Bangladesh, Benin, Kuwait, Mexico, Pakistan, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines."

On August 6, in close coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the State Department lifted its Global Level 4 Health Advisory, which had urged citizens to avoid all international travel.

Most countries closed their borders by the end of the year's first quarter, when health officials confirmed that the coronavirus infection had crossed outside China, where it was originally detected last December, and was quickly spreading across the continents.

The lockdowns worldwide have had a severe impact on businesses and rendered many economies crumbling under the pressure of heavy unemployment and health care expenditures.

Some countries began reopening upon receiving a green light from their health authorities that the peak of the outbreak was passed. Most have imposed strict control mechanisms at the border, such as mandatory testing and quarantine.

