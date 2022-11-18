US Issues License Allowing Certain Transactions With VEON Telecommunication - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The United States has issued a license allowing certain transactions regarding debt and equity securities of the telecommunication company VEON, the US Department of the Treasury said on Friday.

"Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the purchase or receipt of any debt or equity securities of VEON Ltd.

that are prohibited by section 1(a)(i) of Executive Order (E.O.) 14071 are authorized, provided that the debt or equity securities were issued prior to June 6, 2022," the license said.

The license does not authorize any transactions otherwise prohibited by the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations (RuHSR), the Treasury department said.

The prohibitions include transactions involving any person blocked pursuant to the RuHSR, unless separately authorized, the Treasury Department added.