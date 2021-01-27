UrduPoint.com
US Issues License Allowing Investments Involving Chinese Military Companies - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The Biden administration has issued a general license authorizing transactions involving securities of certain Communist Chinese military companies, overturning a ban imposed by former President Donald Trump, the Treasury Department said in a notice on its website on Wednesday.

The license allows transactions with any company "whose name closely matches, but does not exactly match, the name of a Communist Chinese military company ... through 9:30 a.m. eastern daylight time, May 27, 2021," the notice said.

Such transactions were prohibited under an executive order signed by former President Donald Trump in January.

