US Issues License Allowing Transactions Related to Russian Pension Payments - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The United States has issued a license authorizing transactions related to pensions payments that had been prohibited as part of sanctions against Russia, the US Treasury said on Friday.

"(A)ll transactions ordinarily incident and necessary to the processing of pension payments to (1) U.

S. persons or (2) non-U.S. persons not located in the Russian Federation, that are prohibited by Executive Order (E.O.) 14024 are authorized, provided that the only involvement of blocked persons is the processing of funds by financial institutions blocked pursuant to E.O. 14024," the license said.