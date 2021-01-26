UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Issues License Allowing Transactions With Yemen's Houthis Until February 26 - Treasury

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Issues License Allowing Transactions With Yemen's Houthis Until February 26 - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The US Department of the Treasury has issued a license to allow transactions that involve Yemen's Houthis until February 26, the Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a notice on Monday.

"All transactions and activities involving Ansarallah, or any entity in which Ansarallah owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, prohibited by the Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 594 (GTSR), the Foreign Terrorist Organizations Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 597 (FTOSR), or Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time, February 26, 2021," the notice said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Yemen February All

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

4 minutes ago

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves ‘National Policy fo ..

2 hours ago

Seven children kidnapped from Nigeria orphanage

39 minutes ago

Capital police launches crackdown against beggars, ..

39 minutes ago

China, India Agree to Speed Up Withdrawal of Troop ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.