(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The US Department of the Treasury has issued a license to allow transactions that involve Yemen's Houthis until February 26, the Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a notice on Monday.

"All transactions and activities involving Ansarallah, or any entity in which Ansarallah owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, prohibited by the Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 594 (GTSR), the Foreign Terrorist Organizations Sanctions Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 597 (FTOSR), or Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern standard time, February 26, 2021," the notice said.