US Issues License Authorizing Transactions With Gazprom Germania Until October - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The United States has issued a general license that authorizes transactions involving Gazprom Germania GmbH through September 30, the Treasury Department announced on Monday.

"Authorizing Transactions Involving Gazprom Germania GmbH Prohibited by Directive 3 under Executive Order 14024 (a) Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions involving Gazprom Germania GmbH, or any entity in which Gazprom Germania GmbH owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, that are prohibited by Directive 3 under Executive Order 14024, Prohibitions Related to New Debt and Equity of Certain Russia-related Entities, are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, September 30, 2022," the Treasury Department said.

The document, signed by Office of Foreign Assets Control Director Andrea Gacki, added that the license does not authorize any transactions prohibited by the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 587 (RuHSR).

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces. In response to the special operation, the United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, provided Ukraine with offensive and defensive weapons worth multiple billions of dolalrs and vowed to reduce dependence on Russian energy products.