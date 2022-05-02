UrduPoint.com

US Issues License Authorizing Transactions With Gazprom Germania Until October - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2022 | 08:33 PM

US Issues License Authorizing Transactions With Gazprom Germania Until October - Treasury

The United States has issued a general license that authorizes transactions involving Gazprom Germania GmbH through September 30, the Treasury Department announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The United States has issued a general license that authorizes transactions involving Gazprom Germania GmbH through September 30, the Treasury Department announced on Monday.

"Authorizing Transactions Involving Gazprom Germania GmbH Prohibited by Directive 3 under Executive Order 14024 (a) Except as provided in paragraph (b) of this general license, all transactions involving Gazprom Germania GmbH, or any entity in which Gazprom Germania GmbH owns, directly or indirectly, a 50 percent or greater interest, that are prohibited by Directive 3 under Executive Order 14024, Prohibitions Related to New Debt and Equity of Certain Russia-related Entities, are authorized through 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time, September 30, 2022," the Treasury Department said.

The document, signed by Office of Foreign Assets Control Director Andrea Gacki, added that the license does not authorize any transactions prohibited by the Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations, 31 CFR part 587 (RuHSR).

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces. In response to the special operation, the United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, provided Ukraine with offensive and defensive weapons worth multiple billions of dolalrs and vowed to reduce dependence on Russian energy products.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk United States February September All From Billion

Recent Stories

Slovakia, Hungary Could Replace Russian Oil Import ..

Slovakia, Hungary Could Replace Russian Oil Imports But This Will Take Years - E ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz directs healthcare fa ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz directs healthcare facilities provision

2 minutes ago
 Syria frees 60 prisoners in presidential amnesty: ..

Syria frees 60 prisoners in presidential amnesty: monitor

2 minutes ago
 'Heavy fighting' in Ukraine's east as Mariupol eva ..

'Heavy fighting' in Ukraine's east as Mariupol evacuation delayed

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine says sank Russian patrol boats near Snake ..

Ukraine says sank Russian patrol boats near Snake Island

5 minutes ago
 Trump floated shooting protesters in legs: ex-defe ..

Trump floated shooting protesters in legs: ex-defense secretary

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.