US Issues Licenses To Allow Aid Groups Work In Yemen Amid Houthi Sanctions - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:25 PM

US Issues Licenses to Allow Aid Groups Work in Yemen Amid Houthi Sanctions - Treasury

The United States issued licenses to allow some humanitarian activities to continue in Yemen as US sanctions against the rebel Houthi movement came into effect on Tuesday, the US Department of Treasury said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The United States issued licenses to allow some humanitarian activities to continue in Yemen as US sanctions against the rebel Houthi movement came into effect on Tuesday, the US Department of Treasury said in a statement.

"Today, on January 19th, the US Department of State designated Ansarallah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization," the statement said. "Concurrent with the designations, [Office of Foreign Assets Control] OFAC issued four General Licenses ... to help facilitate the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian assistance, including COVID-19-related assistance."

More Stories From World

