US Issues More Regulations To Review Foreign Investment National Security Risks - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 03:30 AM

US Issues More Regulations to Review Foreign Investment National Security Risks - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The Trump administration has issued the final two new regulations in its drive to increase national security oversight and monitoring of foreign investment in the United States, the Department of the Treasury said in a press release.

"The US Department of the Treasury today issued two final regulations in order to comprehensively implement the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act of 2018 (FIRRMA), the release stated on Monday.

The new regulations will also provide the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) with the ability to better address national security concerns arising from investments and real estate transactions, the Treasury explained.

"These regulations strengthen our national security and modernize the investment review process," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. "They also maintain our nation's open investment policy by encouraging investment in American businesses and... by providing clarity and certainty..."

Enacted with overwhelming bipartisan support in August 2018, FIRRMA broadens CFIUS's jurisdiction over some investments into US businesses involved in critical technology, critical infrastructure, or sensitive personal data, the release added.

