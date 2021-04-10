UrduPoint.com
US Issues New Guidelines For Government Interaction With Taiwan Counterparts - State Dept.

US Issues New Guidelines for Government Interaction With Taiwan Counterparts - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2021) The United States has issued new guidance that liberalizes the rules regarding exchanges with Taiwanese counterparts, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"These new guidelines liberalize guidance on contacts with Taiwan, consistent with our unofficial relations, and provide clarity throughout the Executive Branch on effective implementation of our 'one China' policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances," Price said in a statement.

