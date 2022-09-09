UrduPoint.com

US Issues New Iran-Related Sanctions On 1 Person, 4 Entities - Treasury Department

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 12:31 AM

US Issues New Iran-Related Sanctions on 1 Person, 4 Entities - Treasury Department

The United States has imposed sanctions on one person and four entities in a new round of Iran-related sanctions, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The United States has imposed sanctions on one person and four entities in a new round of Iran-related sanctions, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Thursday.

Rahmatollah Heidari has been subjected to secondary sanctions on Iran for its alleged link to Baharestan Kish Company which operates in the technology sector and has also been added to the sanctions list on Thursday, OFAC said in a press release.

Design and Manufacturing of Aero-Engine Company as well as Paravar Pars Company have been sanctioned for their alleged links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the release. At the same time, Safiran Airport Services has been added to the secondary sanctions list for its alleged link to Russia, the release said.

Related Topics

Technology Iran Russia Company Same United States Airport

Recent Stories

Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II ..

Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II Left Legacy of Peace, Prosperi ..

1 minute ago
 Queen Elizabeth II on family life

Queen Elizabeth II on family life

1 minute ago
 US Speaker Pelosi Orders Flags at Half-Staff Due t ..

US Speaker Pelosi Orders Flags at Half-Staff Due to Queen Elizabeth's Death - Sp ..

1 minute ago
 Italian Prime Minister Calls Deceased UK Queen Eli ..

Italian Prime Minister Calls Deceased UK Queen Elizabeth II Symbol of UK

12 minutes ago
 German Officials Mourn UK Queen Elizabeth II's Dea ..

German Officials Mourn UK Queen Elizabeth II's Death

4 minutes ago
 Friday's play in England v South Africa Test cance ..

Friday's play in England v South Africa Test cancelled after queen's death

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.