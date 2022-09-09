US Issues New Iran-Related Sanctions on 1 Person, 4 Entities - Treasury Department

The United States has imposed sanctions on one person and four entities in a new round of Iran-related sanctions, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The United States has imposed sanctions on one person and four entities in a new round of Iran-related sanctions, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Thursday.

Rahmatollah Heidari has been subjected to secondary sanctions on Iran for its alleged link to Baharestan Kish Company which operates in the technology sector and has also been added to the sanctions list on Thursday, OFAC said in a press release.

Design and Manufacturing of Aero-Engine Company as well as Paravar Pars Company have been sanctioned for their alleged links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the release. At the same time, Safiran Airport Services has been added to the secondary sanctions list for its alleged link to Russia, the release said.