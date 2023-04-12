US Issues New Round of Russia-Related Sanctions - Treasury Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United States issued a new round of Russia-related sanctions targeting entities including telecommunications operator Megafon and Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The United States issued a new round of Russia-related sanctions targeting entities including telecommunications operator Megafon and Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Wednesday.

Megafon and Khusnullin are listed alongside a number of other Russian individuals and entities on the US' Specially Designated Nationals list, OFAC said in an update to the sanctions list.

Other sanctioned entities include Russia's International Investment Bank and private military company Patriot, the update said.