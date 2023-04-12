Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US Issues New Round Of Russia-Related Sanctions - Treasury Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 08:37 PM

US Issues New Round of Russia-Related Sanctions - Treasury Dept.

The United States issued a new round of Russia-related sanctions targeting entities including telecommunications operator Megafon and Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The United States issued a new round of Russia-related sanctions targeting entities including telecommunications operator Megafon and Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said on Wednesday.

Megafon and Khusnullin are listed alongside a number of other Russian individuals and entities on the US' Specially Designated Nationals list, OFAC said in an update to the sanctions list.

Other sanctioned entities include Russia's International Investment Bank and private military company Patriot, the update said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Company Bank United States

Recent Stories

US Billionaire Warren Buffett Says Bitcoin Is 'Gam ..

US Billionaire Warren Buffett Says Bitcoin Is 'Gambling Token' Without Intrinsic ..

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) summons finance secretary, AGP ..

Supreme Court (SC) summons finance secretary, AGP over non-provision of election ..

10 minutes ago
 Syria FM in Saudi for first visit since war began: ..

Syria FM in Saudi for first visit since war began: statement

10 minutes ago
 Chinese delegates to visit COMSTECH for cooperatio ..

Chinese delegates to visit COMSTECH for cooperation in research & development

11 minutes ago
 Bank of Canada Holds Overnight Rate at 4.5%, Conti ..

Bank of Canada Holds Overnight Rate at 4.5%, Continues Quantitative Tightening-S ..

4 minutes ago
 RCCI hosts Iftar dinner in honour of diplomat comm ..

RCCI hosts Iftar dinner in honour of diplomat community

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.