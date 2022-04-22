US Issues Order Denying Export Privileges for Russian Cargo Carrier Aviastar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) The United States is temporarily restricting export privileges for the Russian cargo carrier Aviastar because it violated new US export controls imposed on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, the US Commerce Department said on Thursday.

"Today, Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew S. Axelrod issued an order temporarily denying all export privileges for the Russian cargo aircraft carrier Aviastar due to ongoing violations of the comprehensive export controls imposed on Russia by the Commerce Department," the Commerce Department said in a press release. "Headquartered in Moscow, Aviastar provides a variety of cargo services to Russia."