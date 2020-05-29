UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Issues Palestinian Territories Security Alert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:08 AM

US issues Palestinian territories security alert

The US embassy in Israel issued a security alert for the Palestinian territories on Thursday, amid increased tensions over the Jewish state's plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ):The US embassy in Israel issued a security alert for the Palestinian territories on Thursday, amid increased tensions over the Jewish state's plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

The embassy advised its citizens living or travelling in the West Bank or Gaza to "maintain a high level of vigilance" and "increase their security awareness".

"Violence can occur with little or no warning," said the alert published on the embassy's website.

It mentioned checkpoints, markets, tourist sites and transportation hubs among a list of possible targets for attacks, but did not detail a specific threat to a location or to American citizens.

"US citizens should carefully consider risks to their personal safety and security when considering visits to sites and events that are potential targets," the embassy added.

The warning follows a pledge by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex parts of the West Bank, as outlined in a peace plan drawn up by Washington.

"This is an opportunity which we shall not allow to pass by," Netanyahu said on Monday.

Israel has controlled the West Bank since seizing it in the 1967 Six-Day War.

The country's new government may table legislation to begin annexation as soon as July 1, despite strong opposition from neighbouring Jordan and the broader international community.

The Palestinian Authority has rejected the US proposals and cut ties with Washington in 2017 over its pro-Israel stance.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Washington Gaza Bank Alert May July 2017 Market Jew From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

1 hour ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

2 hours ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

50 minutes ago

Scotland to begin initial easing of virus lockdown ..

50 minutes ago

DIG constitutes committee for conducting inquiry a ..

50 minutes ago

Govt fully active to counter coronavirus outbreak ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.