US Issues Preliminary Guidance on Price Cap For Russian Petroleum Products - Treasury

�WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The US Treasury Department on Friday published preliminary guidance on implementing its price cap policy for Russian petroleum products.

"This document provides preliminary guidance on the implementation of the price cap policy for petroleum products of Russian Federation origin ("Russian petroleum products")," the guidance stated.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) expects to publish its final, combined guidance for both Russian oil and Russian petroleum products before February 5, 2023, the Treasury said.

"To implement the price cap policy for Russian petroleum products, the Secretary of the Treasury intends to issue, in consultation with the Secretary of State, a determination (the 'petroleum products determination') pursuant to Executive Order 14071, as it did to implement the price cap policy for Russian oil (the 'crude oil determination')," the document said.