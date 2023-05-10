WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The United States has issued a new regulation that will make it harder for migrants to claim asylum at the US border if they failed to seek refugee status in another country, according to a notice published in the Federal Register on Wednesday.

"The rule encourages migrants to avail themselves of lawful, safe, and orderly pathways into the United States, or otherwise to seek asylum or other protection in another country through which they travel, thereby reducing reliance on human smuggling networks that exploit migrants for financial gain," the notice states.

The regulation will become effective on May 11, when Title 42, the COVID-era public health order that restricted access at the border, is set to end.