UrduPoint.com

US Issues Rule To Asylum Claims At Border Ahead Of Title 42's End - Notice

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 06:20 PM

US Issues Rule to Asylum Claims at Border Ahead of Title 42's End - Notice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) The United States has issued a new regulation that will make it harder for migrants to claim asylum at the US border if they failed to seek refugee status in another country, according to a notice published in the Federal Register on Wednesday.

"The rule encourages migrants to avail themselves of lawful, safe, and orderly pathways into the United States, or otherwise to seek asylum or other protection in another country through which they travel, thereby reducing reliance on human smuggling networks that exploit migrants for financial gain," the notice states.

The regulation will become effective on May 11, when Title 42, the COVID-era public health order that restricted access at the border, is set to end.

Related Topics

United States May Border Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE achieving rapid progress in solar energy proje ..

UAE achieving rapid progress in solar energy projects, march towards zero greenh ..

4 minutes ago
 Farouk El-Baz lauds UAE&#039;s leadership in futur ..

Farouk El-Baz lauds UAE&#039;s leadership in future industries

20 minutes ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested after Asad Umar from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrested after Asad Umar from Islamabad

37 minutes ago
 US Consumer Price Grows 4.9% in Year to April, Sma ..

US Consumer Price Grows 4.9% in Year to April, Smallest in 2 Years - Labor Dept.

5 minutes ago
 Workers' remittances down 13pc in July-April FY23

Workers' remittances down 13pc in July-April FY23

5 minutes ago
 One killed as Israel renews strikes on Gaza

One killed as Israel renews strikes on Gaza

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.