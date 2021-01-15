US Issues Rule to Secure Communications Supply Chain, Calls Russia, China 'Adversaries'

(@FahadShabbir)

The US government has announced a new interim rule to ensure the security of the supply chain for Information and Communications Technology and Services (ICTS) by naming Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Cuba and President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela as adversaries, the Commerce Department announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The US government has announced a new interim rule to ensure the security of the supply chain for Information and Communications Technology and Services (ICTS) by naming Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Cuba and President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela as adversaries, the Commerce Department announced on Thursday.

"Today US Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross issued an interim final rule to address the national security, economic security, and public health and safety concerns related to ICTS Transactions," the Commerce Department said. "The rule ... identifies six foreign governments or foreign non-government persons as foreign adversaries: the People's Republic of China, the Russian Federation, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the Republic of Cuba and Venezuelan politician Nicolas Maduro."