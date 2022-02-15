UrduPoint.com

US Issues Rules For Chinese Military Industrial Complex Sanctions - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 08:44 PM

US Issues Rules for Chinese Military Industrial Complex Sanctions - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The US Treasury published on Tuesday rules regarding sanctions on China's military industrial complex.

"The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is adding regulations to implement a November 12, 2020 Executive order related to securities investments that finance Communist Chinese military companies, as amended by a June 3, 2021 Executive order related to the Chinese military-industrial complex and Chinese surveillance technology," the release said.

>