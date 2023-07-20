US Issues Sanctions to Hinder Completion of Russian Energy Projects - State Dept.

The United States issued a new package of sanctions designed to disrupt Russia's ability to complete certain ongoing energy projects, the State Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The United States issued a new package of sanctions designed to disrupt Russia's ability to complete certain ongoing energy projects, the State Department said on Thursday.

"The Department of State is designating multiple entities involved in expanding Russia's ability to finish construction of key future energy projects, as well as entities engaged in exploratory drilling throughout Russia," the State Department said in a press release.

In light of this US effort, the United States designated AO Nipigazpererabotka (Nipigaz) and its subsidiaries Obshestvo S Ogranichennoj Otvetstvennostyu Nipigaz IT and Obshestvo S Ogranichennoj Otvetstvennostyu Nipigaz Aktiv, according to the release.

Moreover, the United States also designated Burovaya Kompaniya Eurasia Limited Liability Company (BKE) and Joint Stock Company Siberian Service Company (Siberian Service Company) for their roles in Russian drilling.

The US State and Treasury Departments on Thursday announced Russia-related sanctions against nearly 120 individuals and entities aimed at restricting Russia's access to critical materials and capabilities.