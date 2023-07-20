Open Menu

US Issues Sanctions To Hinder Completion Of Russian Energy Projects - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 09:30 PM

US Issues Sanctions to Hinder Completion of Russian Energy Projects - State Dept.

The United States issued a new package of sanctions designed to disrupt Russia's ability to complete certain ongoing energy projects, the State Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The United States issued a new package of sanctions designed to disrupt Russia's ability to complete certain ongoing energy projects, the State Department said on Thursday.

"The Department of State is designating multiple entities involved in expanding Russia's ability to finish construction of key future energy projects, as well as entities engaged in exploratory drilling throughout Russia," the State Department said in a press release.

In light of this US effort, the United States designated AO Nipigazpererabotka (Nipigaz) and its subsidiaries Obshestvo S Ogranichennoj Otvetstvennostyu Nipigaz IT and Obshestvo S Ogranichennoj Otvetstvennostyu Nipigaz Aktiv, according to the release.

Moreover, the United States also designated Burovaya Kompaniya Eurasia Limited Liability Company (BKE) and Joint Stock Company Siberian Service Company (Siberian Service Company) for their roles in Russian drilling.

The US State and Treasury Departments on Thursday announced Russia-related sanctions against nearly 120 individuals and entities aimed at restricting Russia's access to critical materials and capabilities.

Related Topics

Russia Company United States

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives athletes fro ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives athletes from UAE national winter sports t ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment awarded ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment awarded eight ISO certifications

6 minutes ago
 Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi launches its ..

Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi launches its summer programme in Abu Dhabi

6 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah conde ..

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah condemns suicide blast in Bara Baza ..

17 minutes ago
 Working of Punjab Police developed on modern techn ..

Working of Punjab Police developed on modern technology: Inspector General of Po ..

17 minutes ago
 Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

18 minutes ago
Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch of UAE Joint Command and Staff ..

21 minutes ago
 George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case ..

George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case to US Supreme Court - Reports

18 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

18 minutes ago
 France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application ..

France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application From Russian Deserter

18 minutes ago
 Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by ..

Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by UAE

21 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike ' ..

Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike 'Unacceptable'

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World