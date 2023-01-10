US Issues Sanctions Waiver Allowing Transactions With Venezuela National Assembly - Notice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The United States has issued a sanctions waiver authorizing US transactions with Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly, the Treasury Department said in a notice on Monday.

"US persons are authorized to engage in all transactions prohibited by EO 13850, as amended by EO 13857, and incorporated into the VSR (Venezuela Sanctions Regulations), involving any person appointed or designated by, or whose appointment or designation is retained by, the IV National Assembly, its Delegated Commission, or a IV National Assembly Entity to the board of directors (including any ad hoc board of directors) or as an executive officer of a Government of Venezuela entity (including entities owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by the Government of Venezuela)," the notice said.

However, the Treasury Department said the sanctions waiver does not apply to any transaction involving the Venezuelan National Constituent Assembly convened by President Nicolas Maduro or the National Assembly seated on January 5, 2021, including their respective members and staff.

Contacts between the United States and Venezuela resumed to some extent in March 2022, when President Joe Biden sent a delegation to Caracas to negotiate with the Maduro government on the issue of oil supplies amid the energy crisis amplified by Western sanctions against Russia.

Talks about a possible thaw in US-Venezuela relations started following reports that the Venezuelan opposition was ready to oust Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, and the United States indicated it would not interfere in the process.

On Friday, the Venezuelan opposition supported, in a second hearing, the elimination of the self-proclaimed "interim government" that Guaido had led since 2019.