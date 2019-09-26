UrduPoint.com
US Issues Security Alert For Its Citizens In Myanmar

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:09 PM

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The U.S. on Thursday issued a security alert warning of "potential attacks" in three major cities in Myanmar.

"Increase your security awareness, especially while interacting with security forces and at government facilities," the U.S. Embassy in Myanmar advised its citizens in a statement posted on its website.

"Myanmar security forces are investigating reports of potential attacks in Nay Pyi Taw on September 26, October 16, and October 26, and in Nay Pyi Taw, Yangon, and Mandalay in the coming months," the U.S. alert added.

The alert asked citizens to continuously monitor local media for updates.

Earlier, the U.K., Canada and Australia also issued similar warnings.

