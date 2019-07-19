UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Issues Security Alert For Ukraine Ahead Of Parliamentary Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 08:55 PM

US Issues Security Alert for Ukraine Ahead of Parliamentary Elections

The US State Department issued a security warning on Friday urging Americans to avoid demonstrations in the run up to Ukraine's parliamentary elections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The US State Department issued a security warning on Friday urging Americans to avoid demonstrations in the run up to Ukraine's parliamentary elections.

"Parliamentary elections in Ukraine will take place on July 21.

The risk of violence is heightened during election periods, and in the lead-up to previous elections some election-related demonstrations have resulted in violence," the US Embassy in Kiev said in a tweet accompanying the alert.

US citizens, the alert added, should expect restrictions and searches and should avoid crowds.

The parliamentary elections in Ukraine, which were not supposed to be held until October, are now scheduled for July 21 since newly-elected President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dissolved the legislature in late May.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Alert Kiev May July October

Recent Stories

Arrangements to celebrate independence day reviewe ..

34 seconds ago

Supreme Court to hear AC judge Arshad Malik video ..

35 seconds ago

Yawar Abbas Bokhari vows to present issues of MEAs ..

39 seconds ago

Tree plantation to be carried out on Independence ..

41 seconds ago

Turkey to Send Oruc Reis Research Vessel to Easter ..

6 minutes ago

US Offers $7 Million Reward for Information About ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.