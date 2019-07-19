US Issues Security Alert for Ukraine Ahead of Parliamentary Elections

(@FahadShabbir)

The US State Department issued a security warning on Friday urging Americans to avoid demonstrations in the run up to Ukraine's parliamentary elections

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The US State Department issued a security warning on Friday urging Americans to avoid demonstrations in the run up to Ukraine 's parliamentary elections.

"Parliamentary elections in Ukraine will take place on July 21.

The risk of violence is heightened during election periods, and in the lead-up to previous elections some election-related demonstrations have resulted in violence," the US Embassy in Kiev said in a tweet accompanying the alert.

US citizens, the alert added, should expect restrictions and searches and should avoid crowds.

The parliamentary elections in Ukraine, which were not supposed to be held until October, are now scheduled for July 21 since newly-elected President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dissolved the legislature in late May.