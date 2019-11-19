UrduPoint.com
US Issues Travel Alert For Palestinian Territories Amid Decision On Settlements - Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 12:11 PM

The United States has issued a travel warning for the Palestinian territories following Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement that Washington will soften its policy on Israeli settlements, the Embassy in Jerusalem said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The United States has issued a travel warning for the Palestinian territories following Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement that Washington will soften its policy on Israeli settlements, the Embassy in Jerusalem said on Monday.

Pompeo announced on Monday that the United States no longer views dozens of Jewish settlements established by Israel in the occupied West Bank as inconsistent with international law.

"The US Embassy advises US citizens in or considering travel to or through Jerusalem, the West Bank, or Gaza to maintain a high level of vigilance and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness in light of the current environment," the message said. "Individuals and groups opposed to the Secretary of State's recent announcement may target US government facilities, US private interests, and US citizens."

